Delhi Police reiterates its commitment for safety, security of women

crime

Sexual assault survivors stood up and reported their cases, leading to an unprecedented increase in registration of rape and molestation cases, they said

Representational picture

New Delhi: On the occasion of International Women's Day, the Delhi Police reiterated its commitment for safety and security of women and said zero tolerance towards crime against women was its utmost priority. In the aftermath of the December 16, 2012, gang-rape incident there was a paradigm shift in dealing with cases rated to crime against women, police said."

Sexual assault survivors stood up and reported their cases, leading to an unprecedented increase in registration of rape and molestation cases, they said. For instance, 850 rape and 1,869 molestation cases were registered during the first six months of 2013 as against 327 rape and 279 molestation cases during the corresponding period in 2012, police said.

The Delhi Police has been continuing its special efforts to ensure that women's grievances are registered immediately and they are treated with respect and sympathy, an official said. All 178 territorial police stations in all the 15 districts of Delhi have separate women help desks, run by women officers round the clock, with exclusive direct telephone help lines, police said.

Self-defence training 'Sashakti' was initiated in 2002 by the Special Police Unit for Women and Children with an objective to empower women by way of demonstration and training in techniques of martial arts and educate them about self-defence tactics, they said.

Under the 'Nirbheek' programme, officials pay regular visit to co-educational as well as only for girls schools and conduct interactive sessions with girl students, police said. The aim of these sessions is to instill a sense of confidence among them and to sensitise them about basic precautions to be taken against sexual abuse, they added.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever