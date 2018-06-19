Delhi Police sends notice to Daati Maharaj to join probe in rape case

On Saturday, a Delhi Police team visited the godman's ashram in Pali, Rajasthan, to gather evidence

The Delhi Police today sent a notice to self-styled godman Daati Maharaj accused of raping a disciple, asking him to join a probe in a rape case registered against him, police said.

He was sent a notice asking him to come for questioning on Wednesday, they said.

On Saturday, a Delhi Police team visited the godman's ashram in Pali, Rajasthan, to gather evidence. The team, which failed to find the godman at the ashram, was accompanied by the rape victim.

The woman had filed a complaint last Sunday against Daati Maharaj at the Fatehpur Beri police station in south Delhi.

The case was later transferred to the Crime Branch.

The woman alleged that she was sexually abused at Daati Maharaj's ashrams in Delhi and Rajasthan and also named two male disciples of the godman in her complaint.

Delhi Commission for Women recently demanded the godman's arrest. Earlier, the Delhi Police issued a lookout circular against Daati Maharaj to ensure that he does not leave the country.

The woman has told the police that she had been a disciple of Daati Maharaj for a decade but after she was raped by him, she returned to her home in Rajasthan.

