Delhi Police solves another case while probing Shahdara kidnapping matter

In its efforts to solve a kidnapping case of a five-year-old boy who was brazenly abducted from a school bus in Shahdara, the Delhi Police has solved the abduction-cum-killing case of the son of an ASI.

On February 5, police had arrested one Nitin Sharma (28) for allegedly kidnapping a child and then holding him captive, along with his accomplices. The boy was rescued after an encounter between police and the kidnappers on February 6 at Shalimar City, Sahibabad (Ghaziabad). One of the alleged kidnappers, identified as Ravi (25), was killed in the encounter.

Kamleshwar Tiwari, who is working as an assistant sub-inspector in the Delhi Police, informed police that his son Rahul (23) was abducted on June 4, 2014 by unidentified persons.

The investigation of the case was transferred to the Crime Branch on July 18, 2016 from Gokulpuri after efforts to find Tiwrai did not yield result, police said. Following the encounter with the child's kidnappers, police searched the flat at Ebony Tower, Shalimar City, Sahibabad, Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, where the boy was held captive. As many as 24 mobile phones were recovered.

A PAN card of one Rahul Tiwari was also recovered from the flat. Later, when the team was doing a technical analysis of the recovered cell phones, it was found that two of the cell phones belonged to Tiwari, said G Ramgopal Naik, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime). Police spoke to one Ranjit Deswal, who was a good friend of Tiwari and was the last person to see him alive. He identified Sharma from a photograph and told police that he had seen him with Tiwari in a white car.

Deswal told police that Tiwari had come to meet him to take some money and ATM card and had told him that he was going to Jaipur for a party with his friends, said the DCP. The team interrogated Sharma and after thorough interrogation, arrested him in the abduction case after obtaining production from the concerned court and eight days' police custody.

During police custody, the accused, Sharma, confessed to killing Tiwari, who was his friend. Sharma was taken to Gurgaon, Haryana, where he pointed out an isolated place near Ghata Village. He had killed Tiwari, along with his associates, and tried to burn the body.

It was found that a murder case was registered at Sector 56, Gurgaon on June 5, 2014 after the body was found and the deceased was not identified. During interrogation, Sharma disclosed that Rahul had an intimate relationship with one of his cousins and their family did not approve of their relationship.

On June 4, Sharma, along with his friend Ravi (who was killed during the encounter), lured Tiwari to go to Jaipur with them. They took Rahul to meet his friend Deswal in Noida and later took him to an isolated area in Gurgaon, where they killed him by shooting him on his cheek and in the chest, said the DCP. Police are probing the involvement of others in the matter.

