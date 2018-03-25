Delhi Police tenders apology to media persons

The journalist filed a complaint against Delhi Cantt Station House Officer, saying a police official molested her during the protest march in the national capital



The students were also protesting against several dept heads and a coordinator for not complying with the varsity's new attendance rules

Delhi Police on Saturday apologised after a woman journalist accused a cop of molesting her during the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) protest march on Friday.

The journalist filed a complaint against Delhi Cantt Station House Officer, saying a police official molested her during the protest march in the national capital. "We have taken strong cognizance of the matter and an inquiry has been ordered. Delhi police and me personally have always maintained that the media is an integral part of our democracy," Delhi Police PRO Madhur Verma said.

The PRO further urged the media to call off their protests, which has been taking place outside police headquarters in the city. "What has happened is very unfortunate and therefore let us take constructive and corrective measures," he added.

The alleged mistreatment took place when the police on Friday ordered a lathicharge and fired water cannons on JNU students and teachers demanding suspension of Professor Atul Johri, who has been accused of sexual harassment by eight female students.

Also Read: Delhi's First Commissioner Of Police Jayendra Nath Chaturvedi Passes Away

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever