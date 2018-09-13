Delhi police to share real time information with courts to improve conviction rate

national

The Governor also informed that the system will soon be integrated with DIAL 100 which will directly transmit the calls received in PCR to the concerned police stations for taking action

Representational Picture

Delhi Police will soon integrate their system with the courts, jails and the Forensic Science Laboratory for sharing of information in real time, Lt. Governor Anil Baijal was informed on Thursday. Baijal on Thursday held a meeting to review measures for improving quality of investigation, prosecution and conviction rate in the national capital.

Baijal was also informed that the system will soon be integrated with DIAL 100 which will directly transmit the calls received in PCR to the concerned police stations for taking action. Among others, the meeting was attended by the Delhi Chief Secretary and Commissioner of Police.

The Special Commissioner of Police (Crime) informed Baijal that the Crime and Criminal Tracking Network and Systems (CCTNS) Project Core Application Software (CAS) version has been upgraded from 3.0 to 4.5 with effect from September 1.

"This means all the documents being created in all the Police Stations of Delhi relating to crime, criminal and investigation will have a real-time stamping bringing effectiveness and transparency in the police working to make it citizen friendly," the statement added.

This cultural change will improve the reliability and quality of the police functioning and will make the police more transparent, efficient and public friendly, it said. "The upgraded system has the provision for displaying details of persons arrested by police in all the police stations in the last 24 hours through the Citizen Portal as per the directions of the Supreme Court," it said.

Delhi Police further informed the LG that in order to improve the quality of investigation, a Pilot Project is being planned for separation of investigation from Law and Order in two Police Stations in each district.

"The investigation teams will be formed under the Inspector (Investigation). This newly created investigation wing will be given sufficient staff strength and resources with a clear mandate of their responsibilities and duties," the statement reads.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever