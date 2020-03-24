Search

Delhi residents playing tambola from balconies impresses Anand Mahindra

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 13:49 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Amid the Coronavirus lockdown, residents of a housing society in Delhi are seen playing tambola from their balconies which has impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra

A screengrab of the video posted by Anand Mahindra on Twitter

After a viral video of residents from Gurugram singing Gayatri Mantra and Hum honge kamyaab from their balconies surfaced last week, another video from Delhi is making rounds of social media. This time, amid the Coronavirus lockdown, residents of a housing society in the national capital are seen playing tambola from their balconies which has impressed industrialist Anand Mahindra.

The chairman of Mahindra and Mahindra Group posted a video on his Twitter account appreciating the great lengths people are going to kill time at such a lockdown. Calling the video more fun that opera singers entertaining their neighbours from their homes in Italy, Mahindra writes in the caption, “I will never stop being amazed by the creativity of our people.”

The video, posted by Mahindra, on Monday evening, managed to garner more than 19, 500 likes and 2,900 likes so far, not just impressed the industrialist but the Twitterati too, with many lauding the idea while some asking questions about its execution. 

How do you past time amid the Coronavirus lockdown?

