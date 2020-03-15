Delhi restaurant bars woman from entering for wearing ethnic outfit, shamed online

In a shocking incident, a woman wearing an ethnic outfit was denied entry in an upscale restaurant in Delhi. After the woman narrated her ordeal on social media, the management of the mall apologized to her for their behavior, The Times of India reported.

The woman. Sangeeta K Nag, who works as the principal of a school in Haryana’s Gurugram posted a video of the incident on Twitter captioned, “A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals’ but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian?, in which the employee of the restaurant was heard telling her, "ethnic is something we don't allow."

@bishnoikuldeep My shocking experience with discrimination at Kylin and Ivy, Ambience Vasant Kunj this evening. Denied entry as ethnic wear is not allowed! A restaurant in India allows ‘smart casuals’ but not Indian wear! Whatever happened to pride in being Indian? Take a stand! pic.twitter.com/ZtJJ1Lfq38 — Sangeeta K Nag (@sangeetaknag) March 10, 2020

Nag took to Twitter to post the video on March 10 that went viral and it garned more than 187,200 views. After being slammed on social media, the restaurant manager Saurabh Kanijo tweeted apologising the woman. "Kylin and Ivy are both homegrown brands and each member of the team, and myself stand tall as proud Indians. I would like to clarify that this untoward incident happened at Ivy, the new bar and not at Kylin," he said in the tweet.

Kanijo was also quoted by the newspaper saying that he sent a personal apology to Nag in a text message as soon he learned of the incident. He also said that the man in the video is a new member in his team, adding that “his opinion is his alone” and it did not represent his or his team’s dress code restrictions. “Nowhere in our company policy does it say that we will refuse ethnic wear. Our policy is clearly written at the entry gate - only discourages shorts and slippers," he said.

The director of the restaurant also commented on the issue saying that he is “deeply embarrassed” by the issue and the necessary action will be taken in the next 15 days. “I have been running Kylin for 15 years, a family restaurant and would like to reinforce that all are welcome always,” he said.

Even Congress spokesperson Sharmistha Chatterjee tweeted asking the Delhi government to intervene in the matter and asked to cancel the licence of the restaurant.

