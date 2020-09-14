Delhi riots: Chargesheet names CPI-M leader Yechury, Jayati Ghosh

Demonstrators shout slogans and hold placards during a protest against the CAA, NRC at Jaffrabad in New Delhi on February 23. Pic/AFP

Delhi Police have filed a supplementary charge sheet against founding members of Pinjra Tod, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita and student activist Gulfisha Fatima in Karkardooma court.

The names of CPI-M leader Sitaram Yechury, Swaraj Abhiyan leader Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh, an economist, Chandrashekhar Ravan, an Indian Ambedkarite lawyer turned activist also the co-founder and president of Bhim Army and several academicians have appeared in the disclosure statements of an accused, the charge sheet mentioned. However, Narwal and Kalita refused to sign their statements. The statements have been recorded under section 161 CrPC which has no evidentiary value.

According to the charge sheet, the disclosure statement of Gulfisha Fatima stated, "In the month of December after passing Citizenship Amendment Act, protests started in the Muslim community area. Due to which I also visited different protest sites i.e. Shaheenbagh, Jantar Mantar, ITO Delhi. I heard and met people at these protest sites. During this time I met the members of Pinjra Tod, Promila Roy, Rumsa, Subhasani, Nilofar, Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita, and I became friends with Natasha Narwal, Devangana Kalita."

She also added in her disclosure statement, "During this I strongly opposed the CAA passed by the government and encouraged the people of the Muslim community to join protests against this law. This movement was to be spread in every Muslim-dominated area of Delhi."

"For this work, I was told by the leaders of the JCC, Devangana of Pinjra Tod, Natasha Narwal, that we have to strongly oppose CAA/NRC and go to any extent. I was able to bring two communities face to face, on the guidelines of Natasha and Devangana Kalita and Umar Khalid and others," Fatima stated.

