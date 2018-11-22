Delhi Sealing: SC closes contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari

national

Manoj Tiwari

The Supreme Court Wednesday closed contempt proceedings against Delhi BJP chief and MP Manoj Tiwari for breaking the civic agency's seal on a premises here in September even as it deprecated his action of taking law into his own hands.

A bench headed by Justice Madan B Lokur slammed Tiwari, saying the court was "extremely pained" due to his conduct as he is an elected representative and should have behaved responsibly. The bench said Tiwari levelled frivolous allegations against court-mandated committee, which shows how "low he can stoop". The apex court also said that "misplaced political propaganda has no place" and "such practices should be deprecated".

The apex court had on September 19 issued contempt notice against Tiwari, a MP from the north-east Delhi constituency, after taking note of a report filed by the monitoring committee which had alleged that the BJP leader had broken the seal of the premises. An FIR was also lodged against Tiwari by the EDMC for allegedly breaking the seal of the premises in Gokalpuri area in north-east Delhi on September 16.

