Delhi SI arrested for molesting multiple women

Delhi Police sub-inspector Puneet Grewal, posted with the Special Cell, was arrested on charges of molesting multiple women and four cases registered against him, including one under the POCSO Act, police said on Monday.

Grewal was arrested on Saturday but later sent in judicial custody by a local court.

The crime came to light after a woman took to the social media on October 17 and posted a video message regarding her molestation.

"I was cycling... when I saw a grey car with a shattered rear windshield. I continued to cycle but the driver slowed down and began to drive close to me. I tried to ignore him but he honked. I signalled to him to go ahead but he didn't. Later, I realised that he was stalking me... he flashed... I shouted at him ... he started saying nasty things...," the woman said in the video.

"We deeply regret the incident. We have registered a case and following it up," said DCP Dwarka Santosh Kumar Meena.

The cases were registered under Sections 354D and 354 of the Indian Penal Code and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO)

According to police, the Dwarka South police station had received complaints against an unidentified person in the area for molesting women, following which multiple FIRs were registered. Later, the accused SI was identified through CCTV footage and arrested.

Investigation revealed that even though he was posted in the Special cell, Grewal was allegedly working in Delhi Traffic Police.

