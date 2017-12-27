Delhi to start automated driving license tests in January

The Delhi government is set to launch centres for automated driving license tests that will be conducted in the absence of any official but through cameras installed around, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday

The Delhi government is set to launch centres for automated driving license tests that will be conducted in the absence of any official but through cameras installed around, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot said on Tuesday. The first such centre will be brought in Sarai Kale Khan on January 26, he said, adding that this step will prevent non-qualified people from getting the license, reducing the number of road accidents.

"We are going to sign a memorandum of understanding with Maruti company regarding so as to make the whole system technology-based," said Gahlot. He explained that through the new system, the driver's test will be recorded in the cameras installed around and present inside the car as well. No officials will be around during the test. The selection will be on the based of the video recorded on the cameras.

The purpose of the programme, according to Gahlot, is to stop the involvement of the licensing officer who used to be the prime person to issue the driving license. Hauz Khas, Shakur Basti, Raja Garden, Hari Nagar, Rohini, Dwarka, Jharoda Kalan, Burari, and Lodhi Road are the areas to get these centres. The minister said that the project will be completed in the coming three to four months, by then all the 10 centres will become active and from June 2018 onwards, every driving license applicant in Delhi will take the skill test at one of these centres.

One such automated track will cost nearly 1 crore, Gahlot said. The high-tech test tracks will have tougher conditions which applicants will have to fulfil before they can hope to get a permanent driving licence.

