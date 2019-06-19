Delhi traffic cop raps to spread road safety awareness

national

Shah also uses various placards with messages that read "Hamesha ISI mark waala helmet pehnein"

Pic/ANI

'Gully Boy' Sandeep Shahi, a head constable in Delhi traffic police spreads road safety awareness with the art of rapping.

Shahi also has other ways to persuade motorists to abide by traffic rules. He uses a mirror to make them feel guilty. The cop also buys helmets from his own pocket and gifts it to others. Till date, he has circulated around 700 helmets to people.

Shahi's rap which sounds similar to actor Ranveer Singh's Gully boy rap, 'Apna Time Aayega' is being appreciated by people on various social media platforms like Twitter. The cop sings "Apna Time Aayega" with his own set of lyrics to promote road safety.

"Humse na ho payega, kaun bola? Sadak ki, suraksha ki, jeevan ki raksha ki, helmet ki, seatbelt ki niyam agar apnayega, jeevan khushaal ban jaayega. Baat meri maan, suraksha ko jaan. "Tera time aayega. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat," his raps' lyrics read. ''

#WATCH Delhi: Sandeep Shahi, Head Constable Traffic Police, spreads awareness about road safety & traffic rules by singing rap songs pic.twitter.com/EMNl5zxmWj — ANI (@ANI) June 18, 2019

Here's how Twitterati reacted to it:

I wish i get a little swag from him — Vishal (@iamvg0) June 18, 2019

His name is Sandeep Shahi,

His wife died in a road accident a few years back,

Now He buys helmets from His own pocket and gives it free, to Helmet less riders,

with the traffic Challan of-course. He doesnt celeberate birthdays and festivals but uses the money saved to buy helmets — à´¹à´¿à´®à´¾àµ»à´·àµÂ (@Himanshu_Delhi) June 18, 2019

Now My Country is changing — Dr. Sayyed Mohd Raihan Kazmi (@drraihankazmi) February 16, 2019

Sandeep Shahi's wife died in an accident and he appealed to the citizens to wear helmets and seatbelts while travelling and to follow all traffic rules. So, he has decided to inform other citizens about traffic rules and benefits of road safety.

"I came to know about the viral video of my rap song through media. People are very casual about road safety and are reluctant to follow traffic rules. So, I felt it was my responsibility to make people aware. In order to have a prolonged life, knowledge of road safety and its rules is imperative," Shahi said while speaking to ANI.

"I was deeply hurt when my wife suffered injuries in the road accident. Also, I see many young people take traffic rules very lightly. Therefore, I decided to write this rap, it was the best way to connect with the youth," he added.

Shah also makes use of various placards which have messages that read "Hamesha ISI mark waala helmet pehnein (one should always wear helmets that have an ISI mark on them) and mastishk suraksha kawach (helmet is the safety equipment for your head)".

