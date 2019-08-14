Delhi Transport Corporation to offer rides for women on Raksha Bandhan

national

The free bus ride facility will be made available in both AC and non-AC buses between 8 am. to 10 pm on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan

On Wednesday, the Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) announced that it will be offering free bus rides to women in the national capital on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. The free bus ride facility will be made available in both AC and non-AC buses between 8 am. to 10 pm on the occasion of Independence Day and Raksha Bandhan day.

Due to Independence Day celebrations, there will be some restrictions on certain routes, barring those, the buses will be running normally across the city. Expecting a heavy rush due to the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, the Delhi Transport Corporation will be putting the maximum number of buses on the roads of Delhi in order to cater the extra rush of the passengers.

On the other hand, Google announced that PM Narendra Modi's speech and the 73rd Independence Day parade will be featured on "prominently" on Google Search when the official event will be broadcast live from New Delhi.

On Tuesday, Delhi metro issues an advisory ahead of the Independence Day celebration in the national capital. According to news agency ANI, the parking services from 6 am on August 14 (Wednesday) to 2 pm on August 15 (Thursday) at all metro stations in New Delhi will be closed.

Only selected gates at four Delhi Metro Violet Line stations- Jama Masjid, Lal Quila, Delhi Gate, and ITO will be open for entry and exit on the eve of Independence Day. The remaining services of the Delhi Metro Rail network will remain unaffected, reports ANI.

