Delhi: Truck fined Rs 2 lakh fine for violating traffic rules

In a shocking development related to the recently amended Motor Vehicles Act, a driver and owner of a truck were levied with the highest fine till date. He was fined over Rs 2 lakh, the steepest fine imposed since the amendment of the Act, for various offences near Mukarba Chowk in Jahangirpuri area on Wednesday.

According to ANI, the vehicle was challaned for a total amount of Rs 2,00,500 for various offences including overloading, driving without a licence, registration certificate, fitness certificate, insurance, pollution under test (PUC) certificate, and for not wearing a seat belt.

Also Read: Meerut: Policemen fined for breaking traffic rules

Registered in Haryana, the truck was headed towards Bhalswa from Mubaraka Chowk when it was stopped by a traffic constable and found to be carrying 18 tonnes more than the permissible limit. Moreover, the driver and the owner was also slapped with Rs 20,000 for not covering construction material loaded in the truck.

In a breakdown of the fine imposed on the truck and the driver, they were penalized with Rs 36,000 for carrying 18 tonnes above the permissible limit with an additional fine of Rs 20,000 for overloading. The extra tonnes in overloading materials attracted a fine of Rs 2,000 under the amended MV Act. The driver was fined with Rs 56,000 for overloading, and Rs 70,000 for other traffic violations and the owner was fined Rs 74,500 for various violations, amounting to a combined total of Rs 2,00,500. The fine was paid at the Rohini court on Thursday.

With inputs from ANI

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates