Delhi: Two held for selling medicines for army, ESIC hospitals

Delhi: Delhi police has busted a gang that was illegally selling anti-cancer medicines meant for hospitals for defence personnel and ESIC (Employees' State Insurance Corporation) dispensaries.

A case has been registered against the accused, identified as Dhruv Nath Jha and Om Nath Jha, both brothers, residents of Vijay Ghat area, in Preet Vihar police station.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East), Jasmeet Singh said, "Large quantity of medicines meant for sale in Defence and ESI only were recovered from the accused. The total cost of medicines recovered is estimated to be around Rs 30 lakh."

