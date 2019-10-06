Fake DRDO scientist marries PhD student; leaves her on pretext of going to NASA

New Delhi: An unemployed man posed as a DRDO scientist married a PhD student only to leave her soon after the wedding in the pretext of ‘going to the US for a project with NASA’.

According to a report in News18, the incident happened in Dwarka. The man, identified by the police at Jitendra took the woman’s family into confidence by showing them fake IDs and documents after which they got married in May this year.

Soon after the wedding, when Jitendra left the PhD student in the pretext of ‘going to the US for a project in NASA’, she got suspicious and checked his location, only to find him in Gurugram. Later on, she found out that he was unemployed and also already married. After the woman and her family confronted him, it was known that he fled the city with his family.

The woman filed a case against Jitendra with the Dwarka North police station and the matter is said to be under further investigation.

