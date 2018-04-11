Caught on camera! Delhi University student beaten up, targeted for being 'UP-Bihar wala'

The student approached the police but they did not take him seriously



Representational picture

A student was caught on camera being thrashed by a group of students in Delhi University's Kirori Mal College. The incident occurred on March 15, this year.

Claiming that he was targeted for money, the victim student alleged that he was referred to as 'UP-Bihar wala'.

"They used to ask me for money and target me saying--Tum UP-Bihar ke ho yahan tumhari nahi chalti (You are from UP-Bihar, no one will listen to you here)," the student said.

He alleged that he approached the police but they did not take him seriously.

The entire footage of a group of students assaulting the victim got captured on a CCTV camera. The clip shows how the lot went berserk and cornered the victim in the college premises.

