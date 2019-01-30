Delhi University student commits suicide after argument with friend

national

Swati Soni, a student of the Delhi University, was founding hanging from the ceiling fan of her PG room in Sector 27 late Sunday night, they said.

Representational pic

A 21-year-old law student was found dead at her paying guest accommodation here, police said Monday. Swati Soni, a student of the Delhi University, was founding hanging from the ceiling fan of her PG room in Sector 27 late Sunday night, they said.

"The girl hailed from Haridwar in Uttarakhand. She was sharing the room with another girl, but she was not there when the incident took place," a police official said. "She had tried calling her last night but Swati did not respond. Later she called up the cook of the PG and asked him to go to the room and get Swati on the phone. When the cook went, he found the room was bolted from inside and there was no response," he said.

Later, the cook and some other PG residents peeped inside the room from a window on the other side and they found Swati hanging from the ceiling fan, according to the police. Soon, the local Sector 20 police station was alerted and officials reached the spot, broke down the door after which the body was brought down and sent for post-mortem, they said.

The police said that girls in the neighbouring rooms could hear Swati having a loud argument with someone on Sunday night.

"The girl's family has been informed and were on their way to Noida," the officer said, adding no case has been filed so far.

Hindustan Times quoted the SHO saying, "It seems that she was having a fight with a man she had befriended on social media sometime ago. From her Whatsapp chats, it seems that he had not been responding to her calls." He added, "So far, the family has not given any formal complaint. We will register the case if they file one. The body will be handed over to them after the post-mortem examination is completed."

(with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates