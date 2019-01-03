Delhi University's academic council meeting adjourned

national

The Delhi University's academic council meeting was adjourned on Wednesday after its members entered the well of the house over the reviewed report of the UGC regulations 2018 not being included in the agenda.

A high-power committee was constituted to review the UGC regulations 2018 regarding service condition of teachers but the committee report was not placed in the agenda of the meeting, sources said.

The committee had recommended absorption of ad-hoc teachers with immediate effect and the extension of other benefits like paid maternity leave to them, they added. Source's claimed the academic council member demanded the report be placed before them. They entered the well of the house and even boycotted the lunch and the meeting finally adjourned around 7 pm.

