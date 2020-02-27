Delhi violence: Rohit Sharma is worried, says it is 'not a great sight'

The Delhi violence has brought about a nationwide rage which had led to many prominent personalities from all walks of life taking to social media to talk about it. The latest is Rohit Sharma.

India's opening batsman is not too pleased with the Delhi violence had is hoping that it comes to an end soon. The Mumbai Indians cricketer and captain took to micro-blogging site Twitter and said: "Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon." A look at his post below.

Not such a great sight in Delhi. Hope everything neutralises soon. — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) February 26, 2020

Earlier in the day, Ajit Doval, National Security Advisor (NSA, visited the violence-affected areas of northeast Delhi and assured that the situation was completely under control.

According to reports, 25 people in died and over 190 have been injured so far in the Delhi violence. Violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) groups in parts of northeast Delhi on Sunday, leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over two days.

Inputs from ANI

