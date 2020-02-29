Delhi violence: 'Survivors are scared, but hopeful too'

Even as several Muslims are leaving their homes in North East district of Delhi in fear following the violence, others have decided to stay citing their legacy, two people who visited the riot-hit affected areas on Thursday told mid-day. They, too, are scared but there is also a little hope as life is slowly returning to normalcy, the duo said.

The right-wing supporters went on a rampage on Sunday and the violence continued for at least two more days. The toll has risen to 42 and over 200 have been injured. The mob burnt down a petrol pump, looted shops, homes and vandalised places of worship, primarily mosques and dargahs.

Rahul and Kajal (name changed) visited Chand Bagh and Mustafabad on Thursday for their documentary and witnessed the destruction caused by the violence. "On the right side of the main road was the Chand Bagh petrol pump, burnt down. A charred autorickshaw that lay nearby was being pulled away to a garage by the locals," said Rahul.

"The entire stretch from Chand Bagh petrol pump to a foot overbridge was covered What really stood out was the number of people and families leaving the neighbourhood..." "It [mosque] was completely destroyed from inside," Rahul said, adding that people are still scared. "But the locals, irrespective of their religion, have united to fend off the rioters."

Kajal said, "It was heart breaking... I saw people leaving with their belongings." But those who have stayed are now trying to clean up their locality. "There was a lot of camaraderie between the residents. Men guard at night outside both, the dargah and the temple in the area... They don't want any outsiders to come and wreak havoc again.""In Mustafabad, too, men, women and children are packing their bags and leaving," said Rahul. "They are leaving for good. But there are others who can't because their legacy and ancestral homes are here."

200

Total no. of injured people in the violence

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates