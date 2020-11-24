Delhi woman posing as gangster's kin opens fire at shop, arrested

This picture has been used for representational purposes

A woman, claiming to be the sibling of a notorious gangster, opened fire at a shop in Northeast Delhi's Jafrabad. The firing was filmed on a mobile phone and the clip went viral.

It showed the woman clad in a burqa was firing at the shop which luckily had its shutters down. Her accomplice -- a man awaited on a bike. Delhi Police have arrested the woman from the Jafrabad area. The incident took place on Thursday.

Visuals showed she was clad in a burqa and hurling abuses as she fired multiple rounds from a pistol with people in the lane watching in shock.

According to details available, the woman in the question claimed to be the sister of gangster Nasir. She has been identified as Nusrat.

Police said that Nusrat had gone to threaten the owner of the grocery store in Chauhan Banger area. Someone known to her had asked for cash by mortgaging his phone at the shop. When he went to collect his phone, the grocery store owner declined to return it. This infuriated Nusrat.

According to the police, Nusrat is not the sister of Nasir and threw his name to threaten the shop owner.

