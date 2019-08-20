Delhi: Yamuna river water level crosses 'danger mark'

national

The water level is said to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water on Monday evening

Water level in Yamuna river rises after the release of water from Hathnikund Barrage, in New Delhi. Pic/PTI

The water level in the Yamuna river crossed "danger mark" with Haryana releasing more water from Hathni Kund barrage on Tuesday morning. The river was flowing at 205.94 meters, 0.61 meters above the "danger mark" of 205.33 meters, said a PTI report. The water level is said to rise further as Haryana released 1.43 lakh cusec water on Monday evening.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal chaired a high-level meeting of Cabinet ministers and officers of concerned departments to review the preparedness for any situation arising out of incoming excess water in the river. After meeting, he reportedly urged the people living on the Yamuna floodplains and low-lying areas to move to safety. Moreover, vehicular movement on 'Loha Pul', an old iron bridge over the river connecting East Delhi to Old Delhi, was closed in view of the rising water level, as a precautionary measure.

The Yamuna level is said to rise to 207 metres due to the latest discharge from the barrage as the highest amount of water -- 8,28,000 cusec -- was released in the history of Hathni Kund barrage on Sunday. The Delhi government has also set up 2120 tents for 23860 people who are expected to be affected due to the excess water resulting in Yamuna's overflow.

With inputs from PTI

Also Read: Arvind Kejriwal meets officials as Yamuna crosses 'warning mark' in Delhi

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates