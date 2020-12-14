Delhi: YouTuber rapes and blackmails woman, puts video on social media; arrested

A YouTuber was arrested in Noida for raping and blackmailing a woman before posting a video of the crime on social media platforms. Identified as Rajiv Kumar, the accused was presented before a court and sent to 14 days' judicial custody.

As per a report in India Today, the matter first came to light when a resident of Noida Sector 76 approached the Sector 39 police station. In her complaint, the woman said she had been drugged, raped, and blackmailed using a video of the crime recorded by the accused and later posted on social media.

Gautam Buddha Nagar DCP (women's protection) Vrinda Shukla said the woman registered a complaint at the Noida Sector 39 police station on October 27.

The woman told police officers that she befriended the accused through social media. He invited her to meet him at an address in Noida Sector 39. Upon her arrival, the accused offered the complainant a beverage allegedly spiked with intoxicating substances.

After she consumed the beverage, the woman lost consciousness. This is when the accused raped her and recorded a video of the crime, the complainant said in her statement to the police.

In addition, the woman also accused Rajiv Kumar of blackmailing her into giving him Rs 13 lakh by threatening to post the video of the crime on social media. He posted the video even after she paid him the sum.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Vrinda Shukla said the accused was arrested on Friday on the basis of the woman's complaint. He told officers of Noida Sector 39 police station that he is a Youtuber who teaches fitness techniques which is how he first came in contact with the complainant.

