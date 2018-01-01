Delhi-bound Indigo flight returns to Goa due to technical glitch

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Goa, carrying 183 passengers and three infants on board, was forced to return and make an emergency landing at the Dabolim airport, due to low oil pressure in one of its engines, a source said



Representational Picture

A Delhi-bound IndiGo flight from Goa, carrying 183 passengers and three infants on board, was forced to return and make an emergency landing at the Dabolim airport, due to low oil pressure in one of its engines, a source said. The flight -- 6E 724 -- which took off from the Dabolim airport for New Delhi at 5.50 pm, returned soon to the airport after its pilot reported the oil-pressure problem in one of the engines of the Airbus 320 aircraft, the source added.

IndiGo confirmed the incident and said it had been reported to the aviation regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). "IndiGo's Goa-Delhi flight was involved in a air turnback due to engine 2 low oil pressure," the airline said in a statement. The aircraft was carrying 182 passengers and three infants on board, it added. The flight crew carried out the required procedure and the aircraft landed safely back at Goa, the airline said.

The matter was reported to the DGCA, it said, adding that the incident was also being probed by the airline's safety department

