Delhi's air poor as areas in south district turn severe

Experts raised concern at the alarming situation even as the stubble burning in neighbouring Punjab and Haryana is not yet contributing to Delhi's poor air-quality due to limited wind speed and direction

The National Capital faced poor air-quality, while Nehru Nagar in south Delhi choked at 'severe-plus' with pollutants over seven times higher than standards.

On Monday, while the overall air-quality showed slight improvement as it was on Sunday or a day after Dussehra, the particle pollutant remained abnormally high and even stepped up in certain regions.

The AQI of Delhi at 4pm was 272 considered poor against 292 on Sunday. However, the real-time monitoring and the levels of major pollutant levels kept above the very-poor range.

Nehru nagar in south Delhi turned out to be the most polluted with 'severe-plus' air-quality throughout the day, its AQI hovered around 380 according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The average presence of major pollutant PM2.5 or particle with diameter less than 2.5mm, in south-Delhi's area was recorded 458 units at about 5pm, which is about seven times the national and 18 times the international safe limits.

The permissible range or PM2.5 is 60 as per national standards and 25 by the international standards.

Across 48 regions of the National Capital Region (NCR), the average PM2.5 concentration was 134 units, while the same across 36 areas of Delhi was 135 units at around 6 pm, on Monday.

Meanwhile, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) labelled NCR's air quality as toxic and recommended keeping relief medicine handy. SAFAR advised everyone to avoid strenuous outdoor physical activity.

Across NCR, Bhiwadi in Rajasthan showed major improvement with AQI of 243 on Monday against a 'severe' air-quality and AQI of 412 on Sunday.

According to weather analysts, the strong wind speed during the day time has helped in improving the air-quality across some regions of NCR.

