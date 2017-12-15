Delhi's max temp for first 14 days of December lowest in six years

It was a cold and windy day in the national capital as the maximum temperature for the first 14 days of December was the lowest today in the last six years

It was a cold and windy day in the national capital as the maximum temperature for the first 14 days of December was the lowest today in the last six years. The maximum dipped to 19.1 degrees Celsius, four notches below the season's average, and the minimum settled at 11.2 degrees, three notches above the normal, a Meteorological (MeT) Department official said.



Representation pic

The minimum yesterday was 12 degrees Celsius and the maximum 21.3 degrees Celsius. Shallow fog at several places also dropped visibility to poor levels this morning. The humidity was between 98 and 62 per cent. "The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover between 19 and 9 degrees Celsius respectively," the weatherman said. The MeT office has forecast mainly clear skies along with shallow fog in the morning.

