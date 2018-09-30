Delhi's poor, ailing elderly will soon have mobile health van facility

national

The mobile van will be launched on October 1, which is being celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons

The Healthy Ageing India in association with the Rotary Club International and the AIIMS will be launching a mobile health van to provide a comprehensive healthcare at the doorsteps to destitute elderly people residing in old-age homes in the National Capital Region (NCR).

The mobile van will be launched on October 1, which is being celebrated as the International Day of Older Persons. It will be equipped with a doctor, trained in geriatric medicine from Ayurveda, a physiotherapist, a nurse and a lab technician, said Dr Prasoon Chatterjee, assistant professor at the Department of Geriatrics, AIIMS. Chatterjee is also the founder president of the Healthy Ageing India.

The healthcare, to be provided, includes active screening of non-communicable diseases, management of the same at the doorstep and rehabilitation for age-related diseases like depression, dementia, stroke, osteoarthritis etc, he said.

The van will visit old-age homes once a month, provide free medicines and will be accompanied by senior citizens other than the team, who will provide psychological support to the elderly people, he said.

