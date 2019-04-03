Delhi's RML Hospital files police complaint after patient's family assaults doctor

national

New Delhi: A police complaint was filed on Tuesday after a woman doctor at the RML Hospital in Delhi was allegedly manhandled by the family of a patient.

According to sources, the patient was being treated after being diagnosed with bleeding in brain. The sources said that doctors had informed the patient's family members about all sort of tests that she needed to undergo.

Following an argument over tests, which were taking time, one of the patient's relatives slapped a female doctor. "In the past six months, this is the fourth incident at the RML Hospital wherein a doctor has been assaulted," a senior doctor said, adding that the administration has lodged a complaint in this regard.

