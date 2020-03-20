Deli to the rescue

Punjab Grill

This place has the best dal makhni and tawa surmai you'll find in the city. Their Kala Ghoda outlet is offering 20 per cent off on orders above R1000.

At Outlets at Phoenix Market City, Kala Ghoda, R-city Mall, Palladium Mall, and BKC.

Mad Over Donuts

Keep an eye out for the Irish ring and the colour me bad topped with sprinkles in their new menu.

At All outlets across Mumbai.

House of Grills

These Mediterranean treats won't make a hole in your pocket. Their portion sizes are generous too, and the Turkish open shawarma and fattoush salad are a must-try.

At JP Road, Seven Bungalows, near Madarsa E Nabaviah, Versova.

Call 9930708384

Smokehouse Deli

Their healthy loaded sandwiches and creamy risottos are par excellence. Oh, and the 30 per cent off (Pali Hill outlet only) is what we call the cherry on the cake.

At Outlets at BKC, Grand Galleria, and Pali Hill.

Ether chocolates

Choose from delicacies inspired by wood and smoke, and also the people and the music of the Jazz era.

Log on to: www.etherchocolate.com (Delivery across Mumbai)

Deli by the Blue

For that midnight craving of savoury treats or a Keto meal and organic coffee, this eatery is open till 4 am. Thank God for small wonders!

At 14 Union Park, off Carter Road, Khar West.

Call 9619099355

Boss Burger

Gorge on burgers that will melt in your mouth, and chutney mozzarella and sesame fish, too.

Order Swiggy or from Flea Bazaar Cafe or Versova Social.

Uncle's Kitchen

Malads's favourite Chinese eatery that serves familiar staples can't really be shut at this time when most its patrons are working from home.

At Buena Vista, Orlem, Malad West.

Call 28881752

