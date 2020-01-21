Delicieux, indeed!

Food: Great

Lemon cake

We love desserts, and we also love to watch our weight. So every sweet treat that we lay our hands on has to be worth the inches that would make way to our waist. A common complaint that surfaces during our visits to several bakeries and cafés is the excessive use of sugar, which can be done away with. In fact, if not for the sugar overkill, our willpower even bends to making room for two desserts on some occasions. And Gât’Oh, SoBo’s newest patisserie manages to do so, in seamless fashion.



Palmiers

Founder and chef patissier, Shanaya Dastur has played around with the spelling of her venture, but her offerings are all classics. Case in point, her palmiers (`100 each) and canelés (`90 each). The palmier is as flaky as it’s light and the sugar adds just the right amount of sweetness (cinnamon sugar version is also available) to make us ache for a good cup of coffee. The canelé is surprisingly light and has a delish crust. Another simple offering that we enjoy every bite of is the lemon loaf cake (`100 for a slice, `550 for half a loaf). The dense-yet-light slice has a refreshing citrusy flavour that is perfect for those who don’t prefer heavy desserts, and we are tempted to order another slice.



Caneles

Gluten intolerants should blindly plumb for a slice of the flourless chocolat intense (`350), which does justice to its name by providing a chocolate indulgence in every bite. We give your chocolate craving a break with the French cheesecake (`330), again a perfect dessert, that’s not sugary, is light and will easily tempt you to order a second round. For our final piece, we try the pecan tart. Crunchy and mouthwatering in every bite, the caramel-glazed pecans that top the tart are difficult to put down.

Full marks for the parcel boxes that sport minimal gold accents, très chic. While the pricing is on the higher side, we feel no guilt in ordering a few more pieces, since by now, our willpower’s settled on a chair in anticipation of more goodies.

Time 12 pm to 8 pm

At Dalamal Chambers, Vitthaldas Thackersey Marg, Churchgate.

Call 8657520055

4/4 Exceptional, 3/4 Excellent, 2/4 very Good, 1/4 Good, 0.5/4 Average. Gât’Oh didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for meals

