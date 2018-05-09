Delicious food you must try across Mumbai
What's cooking in the city?
Try 16 courses
Forget three, savour a 16-course menu based on postmodern and post-molecular techniques to make dishes such as deconstructed samosa, Nadir churma, and sea bass with pui saag.
At: All outlets of Masala Library by Jiggs Kalra.
Cost: Rs 2,500 onwards
Binge away
Can't have enough of kebabs? Head here to try metre-long versions of kebabs including corn and cheese, and mutton kebab.
till June 1, 12 pm to 1 am
At: Taftoon, Bar and Kitchen, BKC, Bandra East.
Call: 65656100
Cost: Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,599
Get crafty
Craving for comfort Indian food that's bursting with flavours? Order from The Craft Kitchen, a new delivery joint in Andheri that offers cheesy kebab, beetroot tikki, murgh pardha kebab, gilafi kebab, jhinga lasooni, drunken prawns and more.
Call: 7777033308
Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates