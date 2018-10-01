Dell's 'Inspiron' notebook comes with customisable options

science-technology

Dell India on Monday added a new ultra-slim notebook to the "Inspiron" family, with multiple customisation options for users to choose from, starting at a promo price of Rs 64,990.

"Dell Inspiron 15 7572" comes with an option to customise colour, software and services, according to which the product offers variable pricing, the company said in a statement.

The device is powered by "Intel 8th gen Corei5/Ci7 Quad Core" central processing unit (CPU) and sports an "InfinityEdge" display along with "Dell Cinema" -- that comes with CinemaStream and CinemaSound technology.

"Inspiron 15 7572" also comes with memory support for additional graphics muscle and easy handles for gaming titles while providing an immersive on-screen experience, the company added.

The notebook would be available in silver and gold colour variants exclusively on Dell's website.

Earlier in August, the company introduced its first "Inspiron Chromebook", "Vostro" and "XPS" line-up of laptops.

