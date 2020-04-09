Delnaaz Irani on Kal Ho Naa Ho: Was just looking at Shah Rukh Khan

There are a lot of things Kal Ho Naa Ho is remembered for. Some revisit the film for its haunting music, some for its performances, and way too many just to immerse themselves in the beautiful feeling called love. But it wasn't just about the love story of Aman, Naina, and Rohit. People also fondly recall Kaanta Ben who wrongly and amusingly assumes Rohit and Aman to be lovers and also Sweetu, the lovable character, and Naina's best friend.

She was desperate to have a boyfriend and even had a crush on a man Aman, played by Shah Rukh Khan, addresses as Ram Dayal. Played by Delnaaz Irani, Sweetu gave this intense saga its fair share of laughter and lunacy. And talking about the blockbuster film, she recently talked to Zoom about her fond memories of the shoot and why this is such an unforgettable character.

"It's been so many years but it seems like yesterday. It was such a great experience... It was a turning point, everyone needs that one big push in one's career and I guess that was the one for me. The movie was superlative, I couldn't have asked for a bigger introductory break in films," she said. She added, "A very veteran actor told me there are few characters, supporting roles, like Kaliya or Saamba in Sholay, you will l go down in the history as Sweetu and there are so about 20 such characters and you will be one of them… and it's such a big thing."

And talking about her experience of sharing the same frame as the charming Shah Rukh Khan, she said, "I was just looking at him and the way he would move around the set and all of that. Each move, I would just observe." 17 years have passed and Kal Ho Naa Ho is still afresh in people's minds. Not all love stories are immortal, are they?

