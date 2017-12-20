Demand to divide BMC into three separate parts rocks assembly

The legislative assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday when treasury benches opposed Congress' demand to split the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) into three separate units, for ease of governance and administration

The legislative assembly was adjourned twice on Tuesday when treasury benches opposed Congress' demand to split the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) into three separate units, for ease of governance and administration. The demand was raised in the wake of the fire that killed 12 workers of a food factory in Sakinaka. Congress MLA Naseem Khan told the house that administration, governance and provision of service had become difficult for the BMC because of the huge area under its jurisdiction. He suggested that the richest civic corporation of the country be split into three, one for the island city, and the remaining two for eastern and western suburbs.



BJP's Ashish Shelar sprang up in his chair and objected to Khan. He said it was Congress' plan to divide the BMC for political gains. He asked the Speaker to expunge the demand from the day's proceedings. "This is ridiculous. One should not take undue benefit of tragedies like the Sakinaka fire. The BMC has a perfect administrative set-up in place and equitable budgetary allocation for all parts. BMC has divided the work between senior officers. There is no need for entertaining such frivolous and malafide demands."

Sena's Subhash Sabne was more caustic in his remarks when he asked that Khan be sent to a particular country. This created a ruckus and Sabne's statement was expunged from proceedings. When the house was stalled the second time, the debate was closed and did not resume later.

