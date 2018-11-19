Demi Lovato hits back at fan for calling her team 'rotten'

hollywood

Picture Courtesy/Demi Lovato's Instagram

Singer Demi Lovato slammed her fan who accused her team of being 'rotten' and 'pretend friends'. The 26-year-old Sorry Not Sorry singer took to Instagram to address a comment levied by a fan, reports dailymail.co.uk.

"The demi team is so rotten and she does not realise it, needs a total change, mainly from dancer pretending to be friends," wrote the fan. Lovato then responded in the comments of the post, which was actually an image of a similar tweet the user had shared earlier.

"You have no idea what you're talking about," said the singer. A second cryptic response read "true friends don't do interviews about you when you OD".

While it isn't clear who the fan was singling out with her initial post, many immediately speculated that she was referring to a former backup dancer, Dani Vitale.

Lovato immediately put a stop to that with the simple response: "I'm not talking about Dani Vitale."

