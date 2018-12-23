Demi Lovato is focused about health, urges fans not to trust tabloid

hollywood

Ever since she got discharged from the rehabilitation centre, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer has been focusing on her health and wellbeing

Demi Lovato

American singer-songwriter Demi Lovato, who recently returned from rehab following a drug overdose, said she is 'sober' and 'grateful to be alive.' Lovato was admitted to hospital in July after an apparent drug overdose. She later underwent rehab treatment. Ever since she got discharged from the rehabilitation centre, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer has been focusing on her health and wellbeing.

I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don’t believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening. — Demi Lovato (@ddlovato) 22 December 2018

Lovato, in her recent tweets, made it evident that she is very focused on her health and urged fans not to trust 'tabloid reports.' She wrote, 'I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.'

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying," she added, asking for more "space and time" to heal.

Lovato, who has largely remained out of the public eye and off social media amid her treatment, was spotted spending some quality time with rumoured beau Henry Levy during a midnight stroll Hills on Monday.

