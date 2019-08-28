Demi Lovato returns to acting

hollywood

Demi Lovato is all set to make her comeback as an actor with the upcoming season of Will & Grace

Demi Lovato. Image sourced from Demi Lovato's official Instagram account

Singer Demi Lovato is all set to make her comeback as an actor with the upcoming season of Will & Grace. Lovato on Tuesday took to Instagram to share the news among her followers.

"Will & Grace & Demi," she wrote along with a photograph from the sets.

The show will mark Lovato's first on-screen role since her work in Netflix's "From Dusk till Dawn: The Series" in 2016, reports "usmagazine.com".

She will also be seen in movie "Eurovision".

Demi Lovato recently returned from rehab following a drug overdose. Lovato was admitted to hospital in July last year after an apparent drug overdose. She later underwent rehab treatment. Ever since she got discharged from the rehabilitation centre, the 'Sorry Not Sorry' singer has been focusing on her health and wellbeing.

Lovato, in her recent tweets, made it evident that she is very focused on her health and urged fans not to trust 'tabloid reports.' She wrote, 'I love my fans, and hate tabloids. Don't believe what you read. People will literally make up stuff to sell a story. Sickening.'

"Someday I'll tell the world what exactly happened, why it happened and what my life is like today but until I'm ready to share that with people please stop prying," she added, asking for more "space and time" to heal.

