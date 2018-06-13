Demi Lovato's fans sing along after gig cancellation

Earlier, Demi Lovato announced the news on Twitter, saying, "I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by a doctor."

Demi Lovato

Fans of the American singer, Demi Lovato performed a mass sing-along after the star postponed her gig at O2 in London due to illness. Disappointed fans decided to try and cheer their favorite star with a song. A fan tweeted, "MASS SING ALONG AT THIS SPIKE AT HALF 7 O2 ARE GOING TO TWEET IT TO DEMI @ddlovato @o2 come cheer yourselves up." Another fan tweeted, "#o2demisingalong LOVATICS ORGANIZED A SING ALONG FOR U WE LOVE YOU."

"So this just happened outside the O2! I'm the one holding the 'O2' sign?? #O2DemiSingALong." Lovato thanked her fans as she wrote, "My fans are seriously the best... I can't believe how much love and support I've received today.. the video of my fans singing skyscraper outside of the venue made me cry."

Earlier, Demi announced the news on Twitter, saying, "I have to postpone my concert in London at the O2 tonight due to being very sick and with swollen vocal chords that were examined by a doctor." I am so sorry to disappoint any of my fans in London that have travelled hours to be here," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever