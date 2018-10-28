Demi Moore: I had absolutely no value for myself

hollywood

Demi Moore says there was a time when she never felt good enough

Actress Demi Moore, who was honoured with the Woman of the Year Award by women's recovery centre and sober living programme Peggy Albrecht Friendly House here, says there was a time when she never felt good enough.

Moore, who has come a long way since she first became a star with her career making turn in 1985's "St. Elmo's Fire", said it was early in her career that she found recovery, reported variety.com/

"I was spiraling down a path of real self-destruction and no matter what success I had I just never felt good enough," Moore said at the event on Saturday.

"I had absolutely no value for myself and this self-destructive path, it really quickly brought me to a real crisis point," the "Ghost" star said.

"It wasn't clear at the time, maybe it was divine intervention, but two people who I barely knew stepped up and took a stand for me and presented me with an opportunity, which I guess was more like an ultimatum - unless I was dead, I better show up."

Without divulging the details of what and why she went through, she said she was given a chance to redirect the course of her life "before I destroyed everything".

"Clearly they saw more in my than I saw in myself and I'm so grateful because without that opportunity, without their belief in me, I wouldn't be standing here today," Moore said, according to variety.com.

Sharing some words of encouragement, she added: "Life is certainly not a straight line and I think everybody here has dealt with not feeling good enough at some point in their lives. I know that in a moment of great struggle for me, I reached out to a wise teacher and I expressed my fear that I wasn't good enough and she said, ‘You will never be good enough but you can know that value of your worth'. Put down the measuring stick.

"So today, I put down the measuring stick and I thank you for this beautiful acknowledgment and the opportunity to know the value of my worth."

