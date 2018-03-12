Demo in front of BJP office demanding filling of Railway posts

A large number of students today staged a demonstration in front of the BJP head office here demanding that vacancies in Railways be filled up



A large number of students today staged a demonstration in front of the BJP head office here demanding that vacancies in Railways be filled up.

Holding placards, the students from the "No Jobs, No Votes" online campaign, swarmed the BJP head office raising slogans "We want justice."

Some protesters threatened to drink phenyl they had brought with them but the police seized the bottles and whisked them away, police said.

The campaign that demands youth employment is backed by voluntary organisations, according to a protester. However, the BJP termed the protest as a handiwork of the Congress to "defame" the party in the coming assembly polls.

