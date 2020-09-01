Democrats accuse Donald Trump of trying to incite violence after he praises Portland attackers

Democrats accused President Donald Trump of trying to inflame racial tensions and incite violence to benefit his campaign after he praised supporters who clashed with protesters during a deadly night in Portland, Oregon, and announced he will travel to Kenosha, Wisconsin, amid anger over the shooting of another Black man by police.

Trump unleashed a flurry of tweets and retweets the day after a man identified as a supporter of a right-wing group was shot and killed in Portland. The city has been the site of months of daily protests, and a large caravan of Trump supporters and Black Lives Matter protesters clashed on Saturday night. Trump retweeted what appeared to be the dead man's name along with a message to "Rest in peace."

Trump also retweeted those who blamed the city's Democratic mayor for the death. Democrats accuse Trump of rooting for unrest and trying to stoke further violence for political gain instead of seeking to ratchet down tensions.

"He may think that war in our streets is good for his reelection chances, but that is not presidential leadership — or even basic human compassion," Biden said. Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed Trump for the tensions. "It's you who have created the hate and the division," he said.

