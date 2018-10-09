Democrats' opposition to Kavanaugh 'atrocious', effort to impeach him 'insult' to Americans: Donald

international

Donald Trump. Pic/AFP

Terming Democrats' opposition to Brett Kavanaugh's nomination to the Supreme Court as "atrocious" and "a hoax", US President Donald Trump on Monday said any effort to impeach the apex court's judge would be "an insult to the American people".

Trump's controversial nominee, Kavanaugh, was sworn in as a judge of the US Supreme Court on Saturday, hours after the 53-year-old judge was confirmed by a bitterly divided Senate by 50-48 votes -- the closest nomination vote since 1881. Kavanaugh's nomination is a major victory for the President ahead of the key mid-term elections in November. However, his confirmation process had taken an ugly turn when three women, supported by the Democrats, came forward with allegations that Kavanaugh had sexually assaulted them.

The first accuser Christine Ford, a clinical psychology professor in California, and Kavanaugh had appeared before a Senate, the hearing of which was watched live by millions of people across the globe on their television sets. Following the hearing and under tremendous political pressure, Trump had ordered a last-minute FBI supplemental inquiry. However, the FBI probe found nothing to corroborate the sexual assault allegations against Kavanaugh. Trump, who is scheduled to administer another swearing in for Kavanaugh at a ceremonial function at the White House, told reporters that the conduct of the Democrats during the entire nomination process was disgraceful.

"The way they (Democrats) behaved was absolutely atrocious...the way they conducted themselves, the way they dealt with a high-level, brilliant, going to be a great justice of the Supreme Court, the way they really tortured him and his family...it was a disgrace...it was one of the most disgraceful performances I have ever seen," the President said. Trump also said any effort to impeach the Supreme Court judge, Kavanaugh, would be an insult to the American people. "Now they (Democrats) are thinking about impeaching a brilliant jurist, a man that did nothing wrong, a man that was caught up in a hoax that was set up by the Democrats, using the Democrats' lawyers, and now they want to impeach him...I think it is an insult to the American public," he said.

