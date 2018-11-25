Democrats train guns on Donald Trump's ties

international

"Certainly we will be delving further into the murder of Khashoggi, and I want to make sure that the committee is fully debriefed on it," Schiff told reporters

A day after US President Donald Trump refused to implicate Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman (MBS) in journalist Jamal Khashoggi's death case, California Representative Adam Schiff has stated that the Democrats want a probe into Trump's knowledge of the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) report before he publicly supported the Crown Prince.

Trump threw his weight behind the Crown Prince despite a CIA report pointed to the pivotal role of the Saudi leader in Khashoggi's murder. "Certainly we will be delving further into the murder of Khashoggi, and I want to make sure that the committee is fully debriefed on it," Schiff told reporters.

