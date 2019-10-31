Democrats unveil resolution against President Donald Trump

In this photo taken on October 16, Trump supporters hold a 'Stop Impeachment' rally in front of the US Capitol. Pic/AFP

Washington: The Democratic Party, which controls the US House of Representatives, has unveiled a resolution setting out the next steps in their impeachment efforts against President Donald Trump.

President Trump, a Republican, is accused of trying to pressure Ukraine into investigating unsubstantiated corruption claims against his political rival, Joe Biden, and his son who worked with Ukrainian gas company Burisma.

The eight-page resolution made public on Tuesday sets out a more public phase of the inquiry and hands the lead role in hearings to the chair of the intelligence committee, Adam Schiff.

The House is expected to vote on the measure on Thursday. "There is mounting evidence that the president abused his power and betrayed our national security while compromising the integrity of America's elections," Rules Committee Chairman James P McGovern said.

"The House impeachment inquiry has collected extensive evidence and testimony, and soon the American people will hear from witnesses in an open setting. The resolution introduced today in the House Rules Committee will provide that pathway forward," the heads of four House committees said in a joint statement.

