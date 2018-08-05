Democrats warn candidates not to use Chinese phones

international

The Democratic National Committee warned party candidates running in November elections not to use devices made by Chinese telecommunications companies ZTE Corp and Huawei Technologies because they pose a security risk, a Democratic source said.

US lawmakers and the Trump administration have pressured US companies to not sell Huawei or ZTE products, saying they potentially could be used to spy on Americans. Earlier this year, they pushed AT&T to drop a deal with Huawei to sell its smartphones in the US.

The source said Bob Lord, the DNC's chief security officer, said in a email that it was important for party and campaign workers to be vigilant about the warnings. "Please make sure that you are not using or purchasing ZTE or Huawei devices anywhere within your staff — for personal or work-related use," Lord said.

