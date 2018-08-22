Demolition of Kalyan's Patri pul to start from August 22

national

KDMC Mayor says the MSRDC has promised to complete reconstruction of the bridge in the next four months

A 100-year-old bridge near Kalyan – Patri pul – which is the main point of connect between the eastern and western sides, is all set to face the axe. As decided at a joint meeting of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC), Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) and Railways, demolition work of the bridge would start on Wednesday morning followed by its reconstruction over the next four months.

According to sources, after the Andheri bridge collapse, a joint audit conducted by the engineers of Central Railway, KDMC and IIT Bombay on July 20 had found the Patri pul to be unsafe. Post further examinations, the CR authorities had asked the civic body to close the bridge for vehicular traffic and take up its demolition work at the earliest.

Speaking to mid-day, KDMC Mayor Vinita Rane said, "We are informing people about the same, but before starting the work, a wall will be built at the starting point of the bridge so that commuters don't accidentally take the route. The bridge will be demolished within three days and then MSRDC will start its reconstruction They have assured to complete the work within four months. For some time now commuters can use the other bridge that runs adjacent to Patri pul."

Sources mentioned that Patri pul is the only way Kalyan-Dombivli commuters can travel from east to west and vice-versa. All vehicles from Shilphata, Bhiwandi and Badlapur take the route. As the Mumbra bypass has been closed, even heavy vehicles use the bridge. Already people spend hours on the bridge due to potholes and traffic, and now with the route shutting down, commuting on the stretch would become a nightmare.

When asked about the problems commuters would face, Kalyan resident Santosh Shinde said, "During peak hours it takes more than 30 minutes to just cross the pul. So now we'll have to leave home with two to three hours in hand. Commuting will soon become a nightmare."

July 20

Day a joint audit was conducted by the engineers of Central Railway, KDMC and IIT Bombay

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates