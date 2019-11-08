MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

'Demonetisation terror attack devastated Indian economy,' says Rahul Gandhi

Updated: Nov 08, 2019, 13:52 IST | Agencies | New Delhi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address three years ago, had announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes -- 86 per cent of all currency notes in circulation in value -- would cease to be legal tender

This picture has been used for representational purposes.
This picture has been used for representational purposes.

New Delhi: Three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rendered notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes as invalid, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee on Friday attacked the NDA government for the 2016 move.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Centre's move to demonetise high- value currency notes was a futile exercise which had a negative impact on the country's economy. Banerjee also asserted that she knew from the very beginning that the decision would ruin millions of lives.

On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy.

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the central government over the note ban exercise, calling it a 'terror attack'.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on November 8, 2016, had announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes -- 86 per cent of all currency notes in circulation in value -- would cease to be legal tender. Modi had said that the decision was taken to crack down on black money, terror funding and corruption.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

demonetisationmamata banerjeepriyanka gandhinarendra modinational newsindian economyrahul gandhi

Rahul Gandhi is going to be convicted for fraud, says Subramanian Swamy

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK