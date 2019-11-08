'Demonetisation terror attack devastated Indian economy,' says Rahul Gandhi

New Delhi: Three years after Prime Minister Narendra Modi rendered notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes as invalid, Congress leaders Priyanka Gandhi and Mamata Banerjee on Friday attacked the NDA government for the 2016 move.



West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said the Centre's move to demonetise high- value currency notes was a futile exercise which had a negative impact on the country's economy. Banerjee also asserted that she knew from the very beginning that the decision would ruin millions of lives.

Today is the third anniversary of #DeMonetisationDisaster. Within minutes of announcement, I had said that it will ruin the economy and the lives of millions. Renowned economists, common people & all experts now agree. Figures from RBI have also shown it was a futile exercise 1/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2019

Economic disaster started on that day and look where it has reached now. Banks stressed, economy in a complete slump. All affected. From farmers to the young generation to workers to traders, housewives... everyone is affected 2/2 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2019

On the other hand, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Friday hit out at the Modi government for claiming that demonetisation was a "slayer of all evils", saying it proved to be a "disaster" that has all but destroyed the economy.

3 years since #Demonetisation and every claim made by the government and those hailing it as a slayer of all evils has been turned on its head. It proved to be a disaster that has all but destroyed our economy.



Anyone want to claim responsibility?#DeMonetisationDisaster — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) November 8, 2019

Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi also took a jibe at the central government over the note ban exercise, calling it a 'terror attack'.

It’s 3 yrs since the Demonetisation terror attack that devastated the Indian economy, taking many lives, wiping out lakhs of small businesses & leaving millions of Indians unemployed.



Those behind this vicious attack have yet to be brought to justice. #DeMonetisationDisaster pic.twitter.com/NdzIeHOCqL — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in a televised address on November 8, 2016, had announced to the nation that Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 currency notes -- 86 per cent of all currency notes in circulation in value -- would cease to be legal tender. Modi had said that the decision was taken to crack down on black money, terror funding and corruption.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates