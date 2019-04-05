Denied entry into compartment, women block trains at Diva

national

The incident occurred around 7am when women at Diva station tried to board the fast local that had arrived from Karjat

The trains on the Central line were delayed as the local was blocked from 7.10am to 7.18am

Women commuters at Diva station staged a rail roko on Thursday morning after allegedly being denied entry into a crowded train compartment. The protest briefly disrupted the services on the Central line.

The incident occurred around 7 am when women at Diva station tried to board the fast local that had arrived from Karjat. The women at the platform allegedly pulled passengers, who were blocking the entry to the compartment, out of the train while many others staged the rail roko. Central Railway officials said the local train was blocked from 7.10am to 7.18am.

Also Read: Mumbai: Central Railway shuts two major bridges at Kurla sending commuters into frenzy

Rail passengers association member Lata Argade said the Railways never take action against people who block compartment doors, but they are quick to act against protesting commuters. A woman commuter said local trains that come from beyond Kalyan have been given halts at Diva and not those originating from Kalyan. "Passengers usually stand at the door as they have to get down at the next station, Thane, and they don't always block the door," she said. The Central Railway RPF said they have identified ten people and would soon initiate action against them.

Also Read: Mumbai: One-rupee-clinic officials fined for selling fake memberships

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates