Denied gadget by father, 12-year-old jumps to death from fifth floor

Published: Mar 01, 2020, 16:18 IST | PTI | Hyderabad

Both siblings had wanted the device and when the father came home, he gave it to the elder sibling

This picture has been used for representational picture
Hyderabad: Upset over his father giving a tab he wanted to his elder brother, a 12-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide by jumping from the fifth floor of their apartment here on Saturday, police said.

Both siblings had wanted the device and when the father came home, he gave it to the elder sibling. As he was going out, the youngster rushed to the fifth floor of the building, climbed atop a water tank and leaped to his death, they said.

A case of unnatural death was registered on a complaint from the father, police said.

